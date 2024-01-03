Several accidents were reported on the road to José Martí International Airport in Havana

More than one accident was recorded this Tuesday afternoon on the road to José Martí International Airport in Havana.

Initial reports reaching social networks indicated that there were no deaths or injuries in the incident.

“Accident on the road between Terminal 2 and Terminal 3 of José Martí Airport in Havana,” he said from Elizabeth Ferrer’s profile, without giving further details.

“There were several accidents on the road to the airport from where I could see physical damage and people were still inside the Moskvich, I don’t know what injuries there were, gentlemen, gentlemen; “Wet sidewalk,” said Internet user Iris Liz Gordon.

More than 700 people lost their lives as a result of traffic accidents in Cuba during 2023.

The regime emphasizes that this is despite the fact that the number of accidents has decreased by 13% and the number of injuries by 7% compared to the previous year.

However, according to Colonel Roberto Rodríguez, head of the elite traffic body of the General Directorate of the National Revolutionary Police, 729 people were killed in that period.

Rodríguez pointed out that the human factor is responsible for 91% of accidents, highlighting that “60% of accidents, 48% of deaths and 66% of injuries were caused by inattention to controlling the vehicle and not respecting the vehicle “Right of way.”

Similarly, excessive speeding caused 12% of the deaths, while poor technical condition of some vehicles caused 10% of the deaths.