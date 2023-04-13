Several pentagon secrets have been leaked, and all because of Minecraft

When someone tells me that ”you shouldn’t mix video games with politics”I always raise an eyebrow because I am unable to conceive of a world where something like this could exist. Everything in this life is political: what you spend in the supermarket is political, the number of beers you drink in a bar is political… the decisions you make in a video game are political. The good thing is that in this news I am going to tell you about a case in which separating both concepts is literally impossible and I will not have to try too hard, since the protagonists They are the United States Pentagon and Minecraft.

the companions of Wall Street Journal They have collected all the details of what is made up of an espionage story that seems to be taken from Metal Gear Solid, but here there are no whales flying in the sky, but a government entity that has been ganged up by a bunch of crazy people on Discord . True Gamer Shiet, if you ask me.

The United States military in check because of a Minecraft Discord

According to the facts, The US Pentagon is facing one of the most serious information crises in recent years. ❗

❗ The thing is that numerous confidential documents have been leaked through various Discord channels 🤔

🤔 This documents They contained key data on the war in Ukraine, the countries allied to the latter, and part of Russia’s plans. 👈

👈 Documents they had been cataloged by the Pentagon itself as Top Secret (how cool, like in the movies) ❗❗

❗❗ The thing is that these documents appeared on the channel of Discord of the Youtuber known as WowMao and began to spread all over the internet, Twitter and Telegram in a few days ⏰

⏰ The most serious thing is that several of these documents were available on a Minecraft server (one of the users passed it to another when discussing the war in Ukraine on the server) for at least plus a month without the pentagon noticing ❗❗

❗❗ For his part, Discord is already working with the authorities and assures that it will take action regarding all this ✅

A new case in which video games are capable of putting a nation in check (the previous one was when Pokémon GO came out and the parks throughout Spain were impassable because of the crowds of people who were there trying to hunt a Squirtle) . Be that as it may, it seems very crazy to me that the name of Minecraft sounds in a story of this type, but seeing is believing like the one who says… Right?