Sevilla footballer suffered a scandalous incident in a Spanish league match

Madrid, Spain.

This Monday, Spanish football experienced a scandalous incident never seen before. Argentinian footballer lucas ocamposof SevilleBecame victim of an unfortunate incident in the match against valcano ray for the 23rd day of spanish league, 32 minutes had passed into the first half of the duel at the Vallecas Stadium, when an unimaginable situation occurred. The match was tied at 1-1 ocampos He was about to take a throw-in when one of the spectators took advantage of the proximity of the stands to the boundary of the playing field and poked his butt. Winger, 29 years old and regular member argentina national teamImmediately turned around and confronted the attacker, however, with admirable and very professional demeanor.

ocampos He called on referee Francisco Hernández Maceo to intervene. your compatriot Marcos Acuña He also came to his rescue. In the broadcast he speculated that those who carried out the action may have been influential persons, but interestingly they were not removed from the area. The Argentine had to return to the spot to restart the game with his hands up, but not before turning around and dedicating a few words to the attacker again, amid thunder and absurd whistles aimed at defending the offender. Was.

Lucas Ocampos’ response

lucas ocamposArgentinian players SevilleCriticized the actions of a fan of valcano rayWhen he was going to serve he inserted a finger in her butt and asked her to do it league “Take seriously” that “idiot’s” gesture, because “if that happens in women’s football we know what can happen”.