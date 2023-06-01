Sevilla players wear shirts in support of ex-teammate Sergio Rico who fell from horse, PSG goalkeeper’s wife writes emotional message: ‘I can’t live without you’

PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico is still in hospital in Seville after falling with his horse on Sunday. His condition is said to be stable, but the goalkeeper should remain under close observation. Sevilla players wore a shirt to support Rico for the Europa League final against AS Roma. The goalkeeper still plays for Sevilla. Meanwhile, his wife posted an emotional message on social media: “We are waiting for you, we love you so much!”

Rico fell with his horse on Sunday morning in El Rocio, Spain. The horse panicked after the fall and kicked the goalkeeper’s neck. He was immediately taken by helicopter to a hospital in Seville, where he is still in intensive care after three days. Rico will remain under sedation for the next few days and will be closely monitored. His condition is said to be stable.

Sergio Rico was part of the Sevilla team that won the Europa League in 2015 and 2016. On Wednesday evening, Sevilla played another Europa League final against AS Roma. In support of their former teammate, Sevilla players wore a shirt before the match with the inscription “Vamos Sergio, Estamos Contigo”, which roughly translates to “Come on Sergio, we’re behind you”.

His wife, Alba Silva, posted an emotional message on Instagram on Monday night. First, he thanked everyone for the many messages of support. “Thank you for all your love for us. Sergio has so many people praying for him and he is so strong. I don’t have words to describe how I feel.”

Another post was posted on Tuesday morning, in which she addressed her husband. “Don’t leave me, my love, because I swear I can’t. I don’t know how to live without you. We are waiting for you, we love you very much!