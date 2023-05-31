Shadi: Melancholy alt-r&b with superstar ambitions

Meet Shadi (real name: Shadi El Feki), a promising singer from Alamelo who makes nostalgic Alt-R&B full of bleeding hearts and golden hooks. Last year we already voted them one of our 12van3voor12 our list is full of super talents to keep an eye on now their debut EP is finally out freak pack On Top Notch (produced by Sevdaliza’s regular boxing partner Maki). The common thread is his high singing voice, which is somewhat reminiscent of The Weeknd. He said about it, ‘I once started as a rapper at the Herman Brood Academy.’ ‘But that wasn’t really the voice I heard. I’ve always thought it was really cool when men sang very loud: Freddie Mercury, Mika and Michael Jackson. But also nineties R&B singers and zeroes like Ne-Yo.’

Speaking of that hip-hop past: At Herman Brood Academy, Shadi already scored a cult hit as one-seventh by the Brood Boys (also on Woo HAH! when it was still part of Spurgeon). . That song catapulted her into the spotlight at Fresco, who took the marriage under her wing nearly two years ago and pushed her back into the arms of Top Notch. Last March, the wedding also culminated at the hip-hop label’s Giga Writers Camp, where nearly a hundred artists and producers created music 24/7 for five days. ‘That was so fruitful: I met so many inspiring people, made so much music. I find social interaction quite difficult, I thought it was best to keep me in the background. Later when I saw the aftermovie on YouTube, I was amazed: so many people mentioned my name as someone they were influenced by, who was humble and inspiring.’ Another moment: when he heard his track ‘220’ was played by Drake at one of his private parties in Toronto. ‘Great to hear they found it tough, it felt 100% like confirmation: keep at it.’

Shaadi really wants to bring something new. ‘There isn’t really an R&B scene in the Netherlands, when it comes to pop music I miss a lot of black music. It’s exploded in terms of streams, but I miss the wide audience, I miss the radio airplay and I miss a certain sound: that nineties pop and party R&B, the soul in that. danceable music with. I want to see black superstars bring it. If there is none then I would like to play that role. His debut album will be released this year, he promises.