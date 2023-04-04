‘Shadow of ink’, the skins that will arrive in LoL for MSI 2023

Little by little we prepare for the Mid-Season Invitational 2023 from League of Legends. From Riot Games they want to get everything ready for the start of the great international event, which will start next may 2. Thus, the developer is already preparing the metagame for what is to come. Far from it, there is much more content to implement, especially those skins of LoL related to the international event.

Days ago the possible new theme was leaked of these cosmetics. Something that would have a little similarity to the line of bloody moon and Supreme cellsthat theme that Riot Games implemented in Wild Rift. Well, hours ago it was the company itself that officially revealed all skins of LOL which they will launch with the MSI 2023. Its name is ‘Shadow of ink‘ and will bring with it seven cosmetics and a new prestigious look.

Unlimited power in exchange for the ultimate sacrifice 💥 ✒️ Yone, Yasuo, Aurelion Sol, Kai’Sa, and Inkshadow Udyr will be coming to beta on April 4, in time for MSI. They will be followed on April 18 by Volibear, Master Yi, and the Prestige Edition of Yasuo Ink Shadow. pic.twitter.com/oVBiNZ2awD — League of Legends ES (@lol_es) April 2, 2023

The skins of LoL of MSI 2023 already have a name: ‘Shadow of ink’

After seeing the splash arts leaked, many people were waiting to see what Riot Games surprised us with. The fear that they would return to launch a line that was forgotten was present. But finally it seems that they have achieved their goal and most of the League of Legends community is delighted with the result offered.

Aurelion Sun, Kai’Sa, Udyr, Yasuo and I ne they are the first to reach Summoner’s Rift. It will be on April 4 when they are available in the video game store. Shortly after, specifically on April 18, the skins LoL’s volibear and Teacher yi. To these two will be added the Yasuo Prestige Edition ink shadow, something that has annoyed part of the gaming community.

What is clear to us is that from Riot they have to work on this aspect to provide new content to those most forgotten champions.

