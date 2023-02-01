Shadow Skirmishes in Pokémon Go: February Team Go Rocket Takeover missions and rewards

The event Takeover of Team Go Rocket marks the return of the villains to Pokémon Go.

If you keep up with Team Go Rocket’s missions, you’ll be able to start the ‘Shadow Skirmishes’ special research which continues the story of the trainer’s rivals.

Of course, that means changes to the lineups for Leaders Cliff, Sierra, and Arlo in addition to a change to the boss Pokémon Giovanni.

Also, this event marks the debut of Dark Registeel in Pokémon Go.

On this page you will find:

Special Research ‘Shadow Skirmishes’ during the Team Go Rocket Takeover in Pokémon Go

Below you will find the five steps, including the challenges and rewards, of the special research Shadow Skirmishes in Pokemon Go.

Remember: you have to complete the previous Team Go Rocket investigation that you have active.

Thanks to reddit’s redwineandbeer for help with this info!

‘Shadow Skirmishes’ Step 1 of 5

Helioptile.

Rewards: 2000 XP, 15 Poké Balls and 10 Revives

‘Shadow Skirmishes’ Step 2 of 5

Defeat 6 Tem Go Rocket Grunts – 10 Hyper Potion

Catch 4 Shadow Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Purify 2 Shadow Pokémon – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 2000 XP, 15 Super Ball and 1 Radar Rocket

‘Shadow Skirmishes’ Step 3 of 5

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo – 1500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Cliff Leader – 1500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Sierra Leader – 1500 XP

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1000 Stardust and 1 Super Radar Rocket

‘Shadow Skirmishes’ Step 4 of 5

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss – 5 Max Potion

Team Go Rocket Boss Fight – 20 Ultra Ball

Defeat Team Go Rocket Boss – 5 Revive Max

Rewards: 3000 XP, 1 Lucky Egg and 2 Golden Razz Berries

‘Shadow Skirmishes’ Step 5 of 5

Claim reward – 2500 XP

Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust and 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Special Research ‘Shadow Skirmishes’ and other bonuses from the Team Go Rocket Takeover event in Pokémon Go

The arrival of the event Takeover of Team Go Rocket of Pokémon Go coincides with the publication of the investigation Shadow Skirmishes and the arrival of Dark Registeel and changes in the lineups of the Cliff, Sierra and Arlo Leaders as well as a change in the Pokémon of the boss Giovanni.

If you keep up with the Team Go Rocket missions, this Special Research will unlock automatically.

If you have any research pending like Stealth Plans you will have to complete it first, but as soon as you are done you will add Shadow Skirmishes to your research list even though the event has already finished.

To make it easier for you, for the duration of the event the Team Go Rocket Balloons will appear every three hours instead of every six and Tem Go Rocket Grunts will spawn more often at PokéStops.

These are the dark Pokémon that may appear during the event:

Dark Alolan Vulpix

dark spoink

dark blitzle

dark joltik

If you have a Shadow Pokémon and you want it to forget the charged attack Frustration is the best time. Use a Charged Attack TM before the event ends so they forget this move.

These Pokémon will appear when hatching from 12 km Eggs (asterisk indicates possibility of shiny):

larvitar



absol



Skorupi



Sandile

scraggy

pawniard



vullaby

deino

pancham

skrelp

Salandit

During this event, a new Takeover of Team Go Rocket begins, with the arrival of the special investigation Shadow Skirmishes and changes in the lineups of the Cliff, Sierra and Arlo Leaders and the boss Giovanni.

Here we have the new Field Research, Community Day, and the classic Pokémon Spotlight Hours.