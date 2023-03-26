Shakira allegedly punched her ex-mother-in-law for supporting Piqué’s betrayal, says Spanish website

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ (FOLHAPRESS) – Shakira’s controversial split with Gerard Piqué still yields in the Spanish press. According to the website El Popular, shortly before announcing the end of her marriage, in June 2022, the singer would have punched her ex-mother-in-law Montserrat Bernabéu in the face after discovering that she would have covered up her son’s betrayal with Clara Chía .

Still according to the report, the aggression happened when Shakira found out that the mother of the former Barcelona defender sometimes lent a family house, in a noble area of ​​the municipality of Cabrils, so that her son could take refuge with Clara even while he was Married to a Colombian woman.

That the relationship between Shakira and Piqué’s family was never friendly was already known to the Spaniards. Montserrat did not want his son to date a woman ten years his senior. “When it came to the relationship, his mother was against it, because she didn’t see with good eyes that the passion for a woman ten years older and even more involved in show business”, told the journalist Víctor Gayarre recently in an interview about the singer’s separation and the former player.

Victor, who is one of Spain’s leading celebrity journalists, went into more detail about the difficult relationship between Shakira and Montserrat. “Piqué was seen as a young, handsome man and a millionaire from the cradle. His grandfather, Amador Bernabeu, is the story of Barcelona Football Club and his parents belong to the prosperous Catalan bourgeoisie, who see as an intruder anyone whose origin and surname they do not know . They never accepted Shakira”, he said.