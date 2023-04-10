Shakira and Piqué’s last (tense) phone conversation revealed

A The story of Gerard Piqué and Shakira continues to draw a lot of ink in the press.

Among the most recent news is the singer’s move to Miami, as she herself confirmed on social media: “I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same that we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to the family, friends and the sea”, he said.

In addition to this, the content of the last conversation that the artist and the former football player had over the phone was also revealed.

In this conversation, as the ‘Fiesta’ progresses, the singer reportedly informed her ex-partner that in two days she would move permanently with her children to the United States.

Shakira explained that the reason for the change to happen earlier, since it was not planned for now, was because her father needed to receive treatment that did not exist in Barcelona.

According to the media, Piqué was quite “upset” with the decision, not realizing the star’s motives.

This last call will have left the singer disappointed. “She’s upset that last conversation wasn’t as friendly as she had hoped,” the show revealed.

It is recalled that Shakira and Piqué are the parents of Milan, 10 years old, and Sasha, eight.

Also Read: Discovered the whereabouts of Shakira (who is not in Miami after all)