Shakira appeals ‘as a mother’ in open letter to fans and press

Shakira made a plea for privacy after packing his bags and leaving Spain for Maimi in the States. The singer flew with her children Milan, 10, and Sasha, 8, after her dramatic split with her ex, Gerard Pique.

In an attempt to start life over, the singer has now urged fans to respect her children’s privacy as they settle into their new lives in the Sunshine State.

“Dear friends, journalists and media, at this time of change in my life as a public figure, it is understandable that there is a permanent curiosity on the part of the press about me and my family. However, my children Milan and Sasha have lived through a very difficult year, suffering incessant siege and relentless pursuit by the paparazzi and various media in Barcelona,” he began.

Read more: Gerard Piqué detonates Shakira and the singer hits back without mercy

Shakira asked the press to give their children space, especially when they are at school or in some recreational situation.

“Now that they are starting a new stage in their lives, I urge the media on behalf of my children to respect their right to privacy. I ask you to refrain from following them to the exit or entrance of the school, waiting for them at the door of our house or chasing them in their extracurricular and recreational activities, as has been happening every day in Barcelona, ​​​​​​on for better pictures”.

She also asked for the approach of topics related to her to be light, since “it is about health and physical and emotional integrity”.

Read+: After cheating on Shakira, Piqué is betrayed by his girlfriend, says website

“I hope that journalists and photographers are sensitive to the situation that Milan and Sasha are facing and that they can behave in the most humane way possible with them, taking into account that it is a question of the health and physical and emotional integrity of two minors aged 8 and 10 old people who just want to be able to go out and attend school feeling safe and with the peace of mind of not being chased or subjected to constant camera scrutiny”.

Shakira, finally, said that she does not make the request as an artist, but as a mother who seeks to protect her children.

“I extend this request no longer as an artist, but as a mother who wants to protect and care for her children’s psychological and emotional well-being so that they can live a healthy and happy life, as every child deserves. Thank you for your understanding and support, Shakira.”

Shakira announced in June 2022 that she was splitting with the footballer after nearly 11 years together. The reason was the fact that the player had an affair with his current girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti.

Shakira would have discovered the betrayal in an unusual way, as she realized that her jelly stock was dwindling.

In March, the first time she spoke about the subject in an interview, Shakira revealed to Jimmy Fallon, on The Tonight Show, that the year was being very difficult.

“I really felt like I don’t even have fans out there. I have a sisterhood of women who’ve been through the same things I’ve been through, who think the way I do, who feel the way I feel, who’ve had to put up with as much shit as I have.”

follow The Fox at the Google News and receive alerts of the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!