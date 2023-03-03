Shakira becomes a Carnival block in Catalonia, where Piqué was born

Photo: reproduction Shakira becomes part of Carnival in Catalonia

Advertising

It wasn’t just around here that Shakira was on the rise at Carnival. Fantasies inspired by the separation of Shakira and Piqué were also created outside Brazil, as in Badalona, ​​Spain, where a video went viral showing a group of women who were inspired by the song “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53”, released by Colombian singer after divorce.

The Carnival block stood out on social media when the members appeared singing the verse that stood out the most from Shakira’s hit: “Women don’t cry, women make money.”





Shakira’s music also inspired a float in the Carnival parade in Catalonia. The vehicle was shaped like a Casio watch and carried a Twingo model and a witch, in reference to the song’s verses.

The procession is accompanied by several people dressed in the uniform of Barcelona, ​​the club in which the former player consecrated himself on the lawns.

And those people who decided to put on a Shakira block on the streets to remind them that “women don’t cry anymore, women make money and unite”! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/aJntNMn5bi — Media NINJA (@MidiaNINJA) March 2, 2023

+ “AUÊ” is iG Gente’s entertainment program. With a presentation by Kadu Brandão and comments by the writing team, the program airs every Friday at 12:00 pm on YouTube, with retransmission on the portal’s social networks.