Shakira calls a truce from the paparazzi in the name of her children’s health | metropolises

Almost a year after the scandalous split with former Barcelona player Gerard Piqué, Colombian singer Shakira has only now realized the problems it could cause her family.

Faced with exposing the ex-couple’s personal life, Shakira appealed to the international paparazzi in a letter shared on Monday night (10/4), on her social network.

The singer, who is currently living in Miami, USA, says she is concerned about the mental health of the two.

In the statement, the singer requests that journalists respect the privacy of her children Milan, 10 years old, and Sasha, 8 years old, fruits of her 12-year union with Piqué. Shakira revealed that over the last year, the children have suffered harassment and persecution “without relief” from the Spanish media.

“I ask you to refrain from following them to the entrance or exit of the school, waiting for them at the door of our house or chasing them in their extracurricular and recreational activities, as has been happening every day in Barcelona”, asked the artist.

“Dear friends, journalists and media: At this time of change in my life as a public figure, it is understandable that there is a permanent curiosity on the part of the press about me and my family. However, my children Milan and Sasha lived through a very difficult year, suffering incessant siege and relentless pursuit by the paparazzi and various media in Barcelona. Now that they are starting a new stage in their lives, I earnestly ask the media on behalf of my children to respect their right to privacy”, begins the singer.

“I hope that journalists and photographers are sensitive to the situation that Milan and Sasha are facing and that they can behave in the most humane way possible with them, taking into account that it is a question of the health and physical and emotional integrity of two minors aged 8 and 10 , who just want to be able to go out and attend school feeling safe and with the tranquility of not being persecuted or subjected to constant scrutiny by the cameras”, he adds.

