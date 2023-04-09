Shakira in the telenovela ‘Vai na Fé’? Understand how Piqué’s betrayal ended up in the seven o’clock plot



Betrayed by her then-husband Piqué with his mistress Clara Chía, Shakira turned around and turned the horn received into (a lot) money, with the release of controversial songs on the subject. The ex-player’s extramarital affair won the world and, now, was mentioned even by the telenovela “go in faith“, in an amusing reference on the subject.

During breakfast with Sol, Sheron Menezzes’ character, Lui Lorenzo, played by José Loreto, offers: “You have to try this jam”. And he insists: “It’s wonderful, Shakira loves it”.

It is worth remembering that the singer’s favorite jam was the detail that made her realize that she was being betrayed. According to the American portal PageSix, Shakira began to suspect that Piqué was cheating when she got home after a business trip and realized that the jelly – which Piqué hated – had been eaten. The artist then realized that someone had been to her house during her absence.

Reference of betrayal in soap opera amuses viewers

On the web, viewers of the telenovela “Vai na Fé” thrilled with the mention of ‘Shakira’s jelly’ in the seven o’clock plot on TV Globo. “I love you, writers of Vai na Fé”, reacted an internet user. “The scream I gave”, assumed another fan of the soap opera. “Honorable mention of Shakira’s jam,” another Twitter user joked. “This soap opera is the best thing ever invented”, vibrated another follower.

Shakira was kicked out of her home by Piqué’s father

