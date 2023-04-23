Shakira makes “desperate request” for the health of her children with Piqué

Shakira is the mother of Sasha and Milan, the result of her relationship with Piqué. However, since her divorce, the betrayals and the songs exposing everything she’s been through, the paparazzi have been chasing the Colombian woman and her entire family. So, now, she made a request to them, mainly because of the health of her heirs.

“Dear friends, journalists and media: At this time of change in my life as a public figure, it is understandable that there is a permanent curiosity on the part of the press about me and my family. However, my children Milan and Sasha have lived through a very difficult year, suffering incessant siege and relentless pursuit by the paparazzi and various media in Barcelona. Now that they are starting a new stage in their lives, I earnestly ask the media, on behalf of my children, to respect their right to privacy”, begins the singer.

“I ask you to refrain from following them to the exit or entrance to the school, waiting for them at the door of our house or chasing them in their extracurricular and recreational activities, as has been happening every day in Barcelona, ​​to obtain records better photographs”, he continues.

“I hope that journalists and photographers are sensitive to the situation that Milan and Sasha are facing and can behave in the most humane way possible with them, taking into account that it is about the health and physical and emotional integrity of two minors aged 8 and 10 , who just want to be able to go out and attend school feeling safe and with the tranquility of not being persecuted or subjected to constant scrutiny by the cameras”, he adds.