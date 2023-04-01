Shakira moves permanently to Miami – a Ferver

The singer is going to the United States of America in the next few days

03/31/2023

After postponing her trip to the United States of America, Shakira, 46, will move permanently to Miami between this weekend and the beginning of next week.

According to the Spanish magazine ‘Vanitatis’, the Colombian singer has already communicated to the nearest nucleus in Barcelona and to the medical team that takes care of her parents’ weak health – the reason that led Shakira to postpone her move to the other side of the Atlantic – that she will say goodbye of the Catalan city and close a controversial chapter of his life.

First, it will follow the singer to Miami, and two weeks later, it will follow her parents, William Mebarak and Nidia Ripoll. They are joined by Sasha and Milán, children of the Colombian singer and the former soccer player, Gerard Piqué.

It should be remembered that Shakira’s decision to move to the state of Florida, in the United States, came after the separation from Piqué, in July last year, and that she planned to be living in Miami in January. However, the health problems of the singer’s parents meant that the decision was postponed and that the trip only now materializes.

William Mebarak suffered a massive fall last year following a cerebral thrombosis, which forced him to spend some time in hospital and undergo surgery. Recently, the celebrity’s mother, Nidia Ripoll, suffered a thrombosis in her leg and is still recovering.