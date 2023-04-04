Shakira reacts after Piqué’s controversial speeches about her fans | metropolises

“Proud to be Latin American”, wrote Shakira from Twitter, shortly after Piqué mentioned the origin of the Colombian fan base

The controversial divorce between Shakira and Gerard Piqué continues to gain new chapters. This time, the Colombian singer decided to pin the former player on social networks after he made comments considered xenophobic by the public.

“Proud to be Latin American,” wrote Shakira on Twitter, adding several flag emojis, including the one from Brazil.

The tweet was made shortly after Piqué spoke about the attacks he receives from the Colombian fandom and mentioned their origin.

“My ex-partner is Latin American. You can’t imagine what I received on social media from people who are fans of her, barbarities. I really don’t care, really. They are lifeless people, so what importance do I have to give?!”, he said.

