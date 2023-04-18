Shakira removes a tree from the house where she lived with Piqué in Barcelona – Culture

Another controversy involving the separation between Shakira and Gerard Piqué. Without wanting to leave anything that belonged to her in the house where she lived with a former football player in the city of Barcelona, ​​Spain, the singer even removed a tree from the backyard of the property. The Colombian woman decided not to leave the plant behind because of its sentimental value: she would have planted the seedling herself in Lebanon, the birthplace of her paternal grandmother.

According to El Mundo newspaper, the tree was planted around five years ago in Lebanon, in the Cedros de Deus forest, during a visit by the singer with her children to the place. Years later, she was transferred to Barcelona and Shakira’s desire was not to leave her at her ex’s house, who now lives there with model Clara Chía, the pivot of the couple’s separation. The two were married for 11 years.

Shakira had the tree hoisted and arranged for it to be transported to her new home in Miami, United States. The images of the operation with a backhoe and crane around the property just went viral, but the scene would have taken place in November last year, when the custody process for the children was finalized and the artist was able to move.

Shakira and Piqué announced their separation in June 2022, when rumors of the former player’s betrayal began to appear. A photo of Gerard and Clara together during confinement due to the pandemic has been made public. In it, the two appear in the house he shared with Shakira. At the time of the click, the singer was traveling with her children. After the news surfaced, the Colombian artist released several songs with “indirect” for Piqué and both began to exchange barbs.

The first of these was “Monotonía”, in which Shakira appears totally vulnerable. Then came “BZZRAP Music Sessions Vol.53”, in which she speaks openly about the controversies, betrayal and even shades Clara. Then, his most recent partnership, “TQG” with Karol G, which celebrates the end and often mentions the attitudes of a garbage boy.