Shakira’s mother is rushed to hospital in Spain – 03/22/2023

Shakira’s family got a big scare in the last few days. That’s because, according to the Telemundo TV channel, the singer’s mother was rushed to the hospital in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Still according to the vehicle, as well as the Daily Mail newspaper, Nidia Ripoll began to feel sick and asked to be taken to the hospital. There, the artist’s matriarch performed some tests and was diagnosed with thrombosis in one of her legs.

Nidia is out of danger as the clot has not reached the brain. The woman is still recovering and should be discharged this Wednesday, the 22nd.

It is noteworthy that it is not today that Shakira has been going through bad times in her personal life. In addition to the discovery of Gerard Piqué’s betrayal and the divorce, the singer also faced difficult periods with her father.

In October 2022, William Mebarak suffered a fall that caused blood clots in his brain.

Some sources indicate that this unfortunate incident would have left consequences on the writer and could be the reason for this new relapse in his health, published the newspaper La Vanguardi.