Shanghai Dragons’ BeBe will also serve as player coach in 2023 season

The Shanghai Dragons Overwatch League team has made the announcement revealing that Support player Yoon “BeBe” Hee-chang will be taking on a dual role on the team for the 2023 season.

What this means is that BeBe will serve as a player, but also as a player coach for this year as he looks to secure wins on game days and help improve the team during practice sessions with helpful tips and information etc.

“This year, BeBe takes on the dual role of player and coach for the Shanghai Dragons, fighting alongside the team in the 2023 season. BeBe is our support on stage, as well as a behind-the-scenes coach and guide. In the new season, he takes on multiple roles, leading the team while also going into battle, launching a challenge towards a new chapter alongside the Shanghai Dragons with determination and perseverance.”

With the addition of BeBe, the Dragons have three Support players on their roster, so perhaps we can expect more signings as the team looks to expand and prepare for the 2023 season.