Shanna Moakler opens up about exes Travis Barker, Oscar De La Hoya

Shanna Moakler is using her motherly pearls of wisdom.

The model and actress talked about her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Travis Barker during an appearance on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast published Wednesday. Moakler shares his son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with the Blink-182 drummer (Barker was also stepfather to Moakler’s daughter with Oscar De La Hoya, Atiana, 24).

Moakler was asked by “Dumb Blonde” host Bunny Barker and Kardashian married in May 2022 and welcomed a child, a son named Rocky Thirteen, in November.

Moakler said, “When Travis got with Courtney, there was some parental alienation going on. Travis — even when we weren’t together — always wanted to be super dad: ‘I Good parenting. This and that,’ and I say, ‘Brother, you win.’ Like, you’re the winner here. You have all the money, and you have it all.”

Moakler further said that when Barker and Kardashian first became an item, her children were “fascinated” by the Kardashian family’s celebrity status.

“I think there was a lot of glamor and fame, and they saw them on TV and now their dads are dating and they’re going to be on the show,” Moakler said. “And I think they’re caught up in what little kids would do. They’re buying them Prada and they’re buying them gifts, and they’re going to these events and they’re meeting Kanye (West). And, you know, all this is big stuff.

The ‘Pacific Blue’ star said the solution to the family feud is to step back from drama altogether. “I distanced myself so that (Kardashian) couldn’t bond with my kids because of her hating me.”

Moakler said of his approach, “Go do what you want to do and when you’re ready, I’ll be here to love you unconditionally.” “And I will be here as your mother, and wait. And that’s what I did.”

Shanna Moakler alleges ex Oscar De La Hoya forced her to move out of his house after sudden breakup

Mockler also reflected on his relationship with boxer Oscar De La Hoya.

Despite their “whirlwind” courtship, Moakler said that De La Hoya “did me a lot of dirty” when it came to their sudden breakup in the early 2000s.

Moakler recalled that when she watched De La Hoya’s televised appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards, she learned that her then-boyfriend had moved on with Puerto Rican singer Millie Corretjer. De La Hoya married Corretjer in 2001 and the couple later separated in 2016.

“We all looked at each other like, ‘Looking at Oscar De La Hoya on the red carpet. Like, ‘What (expletive) is he doing there?’ Moakler said. “And then he comes back, and there he is, holding the hand of his ex-wife Millie Corretjer.”

Moakler alleged that the day after De La Hoya’s Latin Grammys appearance, he was informed by the boxer’s attorney that he and his daughter Atiana needed to move out of his home. The “Big Momma’s House 2” actress said a subsequent conversation with De La Hoya about the legal arrangements of their split ended with an emotional ultimatum.

“He says, ‘You’ve already taken me to court for child support, and I’m not happy about it. And if you sue me for alimony, I’ll sue you or the child then I’m not going to see her until she’s 16,” Moakler recalled. “I was just like, ‘…No way would you do that.’ And he got out of the car – and I’ll never forget this – and he went over to the driver’s seat, and he knocked on the window and I rolled him down and he said, ‘I have more money than God. ‘Don’t be too hard on me.’ And he went.”

Moakler said De La Hoya later apologized to him and Atiana after years of estrangement.

Moakler said, “He really owns up to his many mistakes and faults and I will respect and honor him for that.” “He didn’t have an easy life and he is not a perfect man, and I will always love him as the father of my daughter.”

Contributing: Kimi Robinson and Charles Trapani, USA TODAY