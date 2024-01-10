Shanna Moakler opens up about exes Travis Barker, Oscar De La Hoya

Admin 4 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 59 Views

Shanna Moakler, left, talked about her past relationships with Travis Barker, right, and Oscar De La Hoya during Wednesday's episode. "dumb blonde" podcast.

Shanna Moakler is using her motherly pearls of wisdom.

The model and actress talked about her co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Travis Barker during an appearance on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast published Wednesday. Moakler shares his son Landon, 20, and daughter Alabama, 18, with the Blink-182 drummer (Barker was also stepfather to Moakler’s daughter with Oscar De La Hoya, Atiana, 24).

Moakler was asked by “Dumb Blonde” host Bunny Barker and Kardashian married in May 2022 and welcomed a child, a son named Rocky Thirteen, in November.

(TagsToTranslate)Access:Free(T)SSTS:Entertainment:Celebrities(T)SSTN:Celebrities(T)Type:Story(T)Tags:Celebrity Relationship(T)Tags:Travis Barker(T)Tags:Kourtney Kardashian(T) Tags: Kanye West (T) Tags: Life Now (T) Tags: To the Point (T) Tags: Modular Story (T) Tags: Overall Neutral (T) Tags: Celebrities & Entertainment News (T) Tags: Family (T ) ) ) Tags: Gossip and Tabloid News (T) Tags: TV Shows and Programs

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s bikini brand ‘116,000 pounds in debt’

Lee-Anne Pinnock’s company is reportedly deep in debt: Bang Showbiz Lee-Anne Pinnock’s bikini business has …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Designed by PlayCrazyGame
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved