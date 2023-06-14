Shaped downer for fans of Orange and Darts: Michael van Gerwen on the losing side (again) for the World Cup

No Michael van Gerwen in the World Cup of Darts. The three-time world champion has not recovered sufficiently from an operation and has given up.

Van Gerwen missed the World Cup for the national teams for the second year in a row. Last year he could not even play the World Cup due to injury. In exactly the same way, Dirk van Duijenbode takes his place next to Danny Knoppert. In 2022 the Netherlands were stuck in the semi-finals.

A TOTO Dart Kings representative says, “Michael had dental surgery on Monday and has not yet recovered sufficiently.” “It’s extremely disappointing that I won’t be there again,” says van Gerwen, a three-time World Cup winner with Raymond van Barneveld in the past. “Mostly because I feel good about my form after winning the Premier League and the US Darts Masters. I wish Danny and Dirk the best of luck this weekend. I hope they can lead the Netherlands to a fifth world title.” “

The Netherlands fell from two to three places in the list of seed heads. Super favorite Wells with Gervin Price and Johnny Clayton makes the reverse move. Orange will only play in the second round with England (1) and Scotland (4).

Belgium, with Dimitri van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts, is seeded fifth and will begin in the group stage on Thursday. Belgium was assigned to Finland and China.