Share in USA possible

Ed Craven, CEO of Kik and co-founder of Stake.com, revealed in an interview that the online casino may enter the regulated market in the United States. In order to enter the legal gambling market in the country, Stake will have to make a major acquisition of an unknown company.

In late June, Ed Craven, CEO of the streaming platform Kik, gave an interview to the YouTube channel Gamer Update. Craven is also the co-founder of the controversial online casino Stake.com, which owns Kik.

In the conversation between Craven and the two hosts, a range of topics were discussed, including Kik’s revenue model, the $100 million deal with xQc, the partnership between Kik and Stake, and the United States market.

During the interview, Craven mentioned that Stake could be entering a regulated market in the United States. It would be close to a ‘big’ takeover of an unnamed company, which could mean entering the legal gambling market in the US.

Should Stake enter the legal gambling market in the United States, streaming platform Twitch would also have to re-accept online casinos. Whether this will actually happen remains to be seen.

“We look forward to working again on Twitch under his guidance. But I’m not sure they’re going to continue with this whole concept of regulated versus unregulated once we’ve complied with their rules.” Ed Craven

Controversy

In recent years there has been a lot of controversy surrounding Stake’s online casino. For example, rapper Drake played roulette for $200,000 per spin and lost eight million despite winning $12 million in one spin. He also bet large sums of money on the Super Bowl at the illegal online casino Stake.com.

Since joining Stakes in December 2021, Drake is said to have gambled away $800 million in just two years. Rumor has it that he didn’t do it with his own money, but Craven denies this:

“When it comes to the legality and authenticity of gambling, it is something that we obviously take very seriously. It comes back to our marketing strategy. If you have authentic use of the product, it will lead to a successful campaign. Taking gambling as an example, having real money is the most important aspect of an authentic experience. To go into speculation, I’m not going to confirm it – I’ll vehemently deny that those rumors are true. We wanted to keep everything extremely neutral on all fronts and no further disclosures have been made. I think it has always been speculation. Ed Craven, CEO of Kik

Ed Craven’s full interview with Gamer Update can be found here.