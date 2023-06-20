share nude pic? Jennifer Lopez Instagrams Ben Affleck Naked





Last Sunday, we and the celebs also celebrated Father’s Day. Beyoncé paid tribute to all fathers during her show at the Johan Cruz Arena in Amsterdam on Sunday. And other celebrities also shared a photo with their father or husband on Instagram, such as Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez. And we want to talk about J.Lo’s photo. For instance, the 53-year-old singer and actress shared a very adorable photo of her husband.

J. Thank you lo

Jennifer Lopez shares nude photo of husband Ben Affleck in honor of Father’s Day

While most would share a touching photo with their dad or husband on Instagram in celebration of Father’s Day, Jennifer Lopez thinks otherwise. For example, J. Lo shared a photo of her husband’s torso with her nearly 250 million followers.

nude photos

The nearly nude photo appears to have been taken by Ben himself and shared with his wife in an ecstatic moment. Was it the intention of his wife to post his picture on the website Gram Will be kept is the question. Luckily for Ben, J.Lo moved the photo around. In the slideshow ahead, we also get to see a video in which Jennifer talks highly of her husband and we see two sweet snaps of the couple together.

negative reactions

Of course, J. Lo received criticism for the Instagram post and some followers don’t understand why she doesn’t share photos with her kids or her father. His followers don’t really see the fun in this: “Why would you post a shower picture of your husband? Appreciating him as a father? Strange. laugh out loud”, “Where are the pictures of him with the kids? I love her but this post is weird to me”, “Jello, it’s Father’s Day, not Valentines. ,,