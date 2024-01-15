Sharon Osbourne makes fun of Adele’s accent

Sharon Osbourne takes aim at Adele and her Cockney accent!

Thursday’s episode celebrity big brotherOzzy Osbourne’s wife accused the singer of cheating on her with her speaking style.

The former judge said, “I think she’s claiming to have a fake Cockney accent, ‘Oh, love, oh I’m Adele, I’m so English.’ X Factor,

Gary Goldsmith, another candidate elder brother And Kate Middleton’s uncle also told the star he “loves” her for her honesty.

“Stop this nonsense, don’t talk like that anymore, stay true to who you are! But she does perfect English, you know?”

Sharon Osbourne continues to mock Adele’s accent, while Gary Goldsmith and his former colleague X FactorLouis Walsh laughed.

Adele isn’t the only celebrity criticized by her manager since entering reality TV celebrity big brother monday.

Speaking to his classmates, Gary Goldsmith said: “When my friends talk about people they know or have met, we always tease and say, ‘If you tell the names, I’ll tell them. Will take it back.”

Sharon Osbourne replied: “I’ll tell you who does it, James Corden. He does this all the time.”

The star then claimed that the former host late late show Made sure to let people know what designer clothes she was wearing.

Louis Walsh later said: “He hugs all the right people. (Vogue editor-in-chief) Anna Wintour, mwah, mwah.”

Sharon Osbourne then replied: “Oh, she loves him, she loves him. But who likes Anna Wintour? I think it’s that word you can’t pronounce and it starts with C.” It happens.

