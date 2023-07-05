Sharp rise in hunger in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

The number of people suffering from malnutrition has risen sharply in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and the United Nations fears the situation will worsen. By the end of last year the region had been in serious conflict with the government in the capital, Addis Ababa.

The United Nations humanitarian agency, OCHA, estimates that the number of people in need of food assistance in the Northern Territory is 8.8 million. This does not take into account the millions of other people affected by the drought in the south and southeast of the country.

The government and rebels in Tigray signed an accord last November that ended two years of conflict. Since then, help has begun to arrive again, but the number of patients suffering from complications resulting from malnutrition has increased exponentially.

Read this also. Food resold: Americans and WFP suspend food aid in Tigray

no help now

Compared to a year ago, the number of people admitted for severe malnutrition was almost 200 percent higher in April. This increase is partly due to better access to health facilities.

The United Nations Organization fears that the prospects are not favorable. Last month, the World Food Program and the US development agency USAID suspended food aid after reports of widespread misuse of the aid. OCHA reports that this will result in worsening food insecurity among the most vulnerable.

About 20 million people nationwide rely on food assistance.