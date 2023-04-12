Sharper, Liaison, and more February Apple TV+ highlights

Check out the list of highlights and schedule your marathon for the next few weeks!

SERIES

Premieres February 3: “Dear Edward”

Drama series based on the best-selling novel of the same name, written and produced by Emmy winner Jason Katims (“Friday Night Lights”), and starring Emmy-nominated actress Connie Britton (“The White Lotus,” “American Horror Story”) and SAG Award winner Taylor Schilling (“Orange Is the New Black”).

Premieres February 17: “Make or Break: Riding the Wave”

With access behind the scenes of the great dispute between the best surfers in the world for the title of the Championship Tour of the World Surfing League, the series offers a deep and intimate dive into the aspirations, challenges and achievements of professional surfers: Kelly Slater, Stephanie Gilmore, Filipe Toledo, Owen Wright, Tyler Wright, Ítalo Ferreira, Tatianna Weston-Webb and Gabriel Medina, among others.

Premieres February 24: “Liaison”

First Apple Original series, with dialogue in French and English, brings espionage and political intrigue. Cast includes César Award winner Vincent Cassel (for “Public Enemy #1,” also in “Black Swan,” “Westworld”) and BAFTA winner Eva Green (“Casino Royale,” “Penny Dreadful,” “ The dreamers”).

Premieres Feb. 17: “Hello, Tomorrow!”

Dramatic comedy that portrays a retro-looking future. Emmy and Critics Choice winner Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) stars as Jack, a moon house salesman. Also in the cast are: Haneefah Wood, Alison Pill, Nicholas Podany, Dewshane Williams and Hank Azaria

FILMS

Premieres February 17: “Sharper: A Life of Mischief”

Thriller, in a feature film, starring Julianne Moore. Set in New York, “Sharper” is directed by Benjamin Caron (Emmy Award-winner for “The Crown”) and Sebastian Stan (Emmy nominee for Best Actor for “Pam & Tommy,” from the “Captain America”) and John Lithgow (two-time Academy Award nominee for Best Supporting Actor for “Terms of Endearment” and “The World According to Garp”) in the cast.

Premieres February 24: “The Reluctant Traveller”

Travel series hosted and produced by Emmy Award winner Eugene Levy (Best Actor in a Comedy Series for “Schitt’s Creek”) on journeys through some of the most beautiful and intriguing destinations in the world: Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the United States.

