“Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have already split” | celebrities

celebritiesIt seems like an unpleasant déjà vu for their fans around the world: Shawn Mendes (24) and Camila Cabello (26) have reportedly ended their on-again, off-again relationship. The couple, who were originally slated to split in 2021, decided to give their relationship another chance, but it didn’t turn out the way they expected.

The singer and the singer have been seen together recently, such as at Coachella and during a Taylor Swift concert. This gave their fans hope for a reconciliation. But now it seems that everything is over between this couple.

A source confirmed to The Sun that the reconciliation failed after six weeks. The couple wanted to see if they could repair their relationship, but it didn’t happen. “They were back in each other’s lives, but it was just a fad and they have ended it now,” says the source.

A mistake

“They realized that trying again was probably a mistake. After all, things ended between them in the first place for some reason.” In fact, they both know they’re not compatible romantically and now they’re just getting on with their lives. want to move forward together.”

The couple first started dating in July 2019, but the romance fizzled out in November 2021. They agreed that they would remain friends even after their separation. “Hey guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as human beings is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will remain best friends. We appreciate your support from the beginning and beyond,” they shared in a joint statement.

One year after their breakup: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted kissing at Coachella