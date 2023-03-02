Shawn Mendes is dating a young actress and singer

After being seen in recent weeks with his chiropractic doctor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, favorite therapist of several celebrities, moving around Hollywood, as if they were a couple, Shawn Mendes has now been caught with Sabrina Carpentera 23-year-old American actress and singer, outing together for the weekend.

Read more: Shawn Mendes’ new look becomes a topic

The two seemed in love, according to the press, which caught the couple in an affectionate atmosphere, embracing during an outing in Los Angeles.

Shawn and Sabrina never kissed, but the singer looked very happy, with a big smile on her face, the whole time.

A witness to the romance told Deuxmoi that they had a date days after Valentine’s Day.

“They looked very comfortable while clearly on a date at the Horses in Los Angeles,” the source commented.

Read more: Shawn Mendes goes to church with Justin Bieber

The news of the encounter took some fans by surprise, as many still thought he was still seeing the 51-year-old. Miranda even accompanied Mendes to a post-Grammy party last month and the two were seen shopping together at the same time.

AFFAIR?

It seems, Shawn Mendes is really dating your latina doctor Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, whom he has known for several years. The rumors started last year when the two were spotted in an affectionate mood together. They never confirmed the romance, and their rep even went so far as to say that they are longtime friends.

And it’s true. Miranda has worked with him for many years, and also with a hundred other celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Serena Williams, Post Malone, Camila Cabello, among others.

This week, the two were seen together again. The singer, who recently debuted a new haircut, and the Puerto Rican chiropractor had fun together at Mendes’ house, according to the newspaper “Daily Mail”.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Shawn was spotted with Miranda in Los Angeles picking up takeout from the Erewhon Market supermarket chain.

The two were seen arriving at his home. In the photos that surfaced online, the couple returned home with some juices and the woman carrying a large bag that led fans to suspect she was spending the night there.

Shawn Mendes surprised fans when he was seen with a new look. The 24-year-old singer shaved his hair and went out to enjoy Saturday (7) with his friends and showing off his new cut during a tour of Los Angeles. Mendes and his friends were at Verve Coffee, and they looked super relaxed and easygoing.

Read more: Shawn Mendes dives into freezing water, only in his underwear

It is unknown when Shawn said goodbye to his curls. He was wearing a cardigan and scarf to keep warm, and he seemed to be in good spirits as he hugged one of his friends.

But some fans of the singer did not approve of the shaved hair look:

“Did he enlist in the army?” asked a fan.

“Nooooooo,” commented another.

“Undo it immediately,” he said.

“And the curls??”, despaired another.

A few days after Camila Cabello confirmed that she is dating Jewish businessman Austin Kevitch, her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes he also decided to give love another chance, according to the column “Page Six” of the newspaper “The New York Post”. The rumors started this week after the 24-year-old singer was seen exchanging affectionate gestures in public with his chiropractic doctor, Jocelyne Miranda50.

Read more: Shawn Mendes goes to church with Justin Bieber

They have known each other for some time, and Jocelyne is always surrounded by artists, as she works as a chiropractor for several celebrities including Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner, among others, in addition to Mendes.

Dr. Jocelyne Miranda assisting Shawn Mendes / Reproduction / Instagram

This week the two were photographed shopping together at West Hollywood’s Farmers Market, and for the first time they were seen in an affectionate attitude. At one point, they embraced and held hands.

Read more: Shawn Mendes cancels concerts to take care of mental health

This is not the first time they are seen together, as a few days ago they were also photographed leaving the South Beverly Grill restaurant in Los Angeles.

Despite the affectionate attitude in which they were surprised for the first time in public, so far the two have not confirmed that they are more than friends.

follow The Fox at the Google News and receive alerts of the main news about celebrities, soap operas, series, entertainment and more!