Shawn Mendes is preparing his first performance since his tour was canceled

Two years after canceling their world tour 2022It seems like shawn mendes Ready for your return. The Canadian artist has announced his first performance on stage in a really long time.

Check out all the details about this comeback here, which already promises fanfare.

A demonstration in Brazil to commemorate his return

Shawn Mendes will headline rock in Rio For his first solo performance in two years. singer of treat you better Have taken leave since canceling your tour Wonder Of 2022,

He had to end the tour to focus on mental health Who was in danger. He will return to the stage to Rock in Rio 22 Septemberon the occasion of 40th anniversary Brazilian Music Festival.

The festival will begin 13 september And welcome the Imagine Dragons, Ed Sheeran, travis scott, cat pear wine Serious efforts.

Shawn Mendes has slowly returned to the spotlight since then. He especially surprised his fans when he joined niall horan On stage during his concert in london March 2,

In January, the singer also opened up about how music helped him overcome his “emotions.” extreme anxiety or fear,

, If I sit with my harmonium and confidently allow myself to sing what comes out, it often reduces the pain,” he captioned an Instagram post. “At first it seemed very difficult to let myself sing without the need for perfection, but after a while I really started to love dancing between “good” and “bad” notes… The only reason is that I can sing in key because i learned to listen, ,

A new album is in the works

In a statement, Mendes said: ” I missed going on stage and seeing you in person! I’m also working on a new album and can’t wait to play these new songs live for you. We will meet each other there. I love you!!!!,

Mendes has not released an album since. Wonder In2020Their fourth full-length album to debut at number one billboard 200, Over the past four years, Mendes has released only singles.

One of these is titledJune 2023 ,After all, why are we dying?, At the time of the song’s release, Mendes said zane lowe Of Apple Music that they had “Really struggled to find my voice in the studio and lend myself to the music, and even to have the courage to be in the room with the writers or go into the booth and sing.,

Source: Variety