Shawn Mendes rocks Rio and unveils new album

shawn mendes The stage is ready to take over – and the studio.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve played live and I’m so excited to share that I’ll be headlining Rock in Rio on September 22nd,” the singer revealed via Instagram on Thursday, March 7. To be on stage and see you in person! ,

Mendes, 25, continued to express his excitement for his upcoming concert and revealed that he is also working on brand new music.

“I’m also working on a new album and can’t wait to play these new songs live for you. See you there,” he shared. “I love you!!!!”

Everything Shawn Mendes said about his mental health battle

Rock in Rio 2024 takes place on Friday, September 13 and continues through Sunday, September 22 at the Parque Olímpico do Rio de Janeiro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Apart from Mendes, other artists also like katy perry, Charlie Puth And travis scott Done.

The concert will mark the second time in the past year that Mendes has taken the stage. He had already played a duet with his friend niall horan Friday, March 1, during the Feast of Horan Show: Live on Tour At the OVO Arena in Wembley, London. The duo performed an acoustic version of Mendes’ hit single “Treat You Better” from Mendes’ second studio album. To publish, During this time he also made a brief appearance Ed Sheeranit is math tour Wait until June 2023.

Mendes himself has not toured since. Wonder: Around the World In 2022. He started in late June 2022, but postponed it by three weeks shortly after so he could focus on his mental health. He eventually canceled the rest of the tour entirely to focus on his mental health.

He said, “I started this tour with the excitement that I would finally be able to start playing live again after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is that I am used to the difficulty of touring after this period of “absence.” Was not at all prepared for. Shared via Instagram. “After talking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health care professionals, it became clear that I needed to take that time Which I never took personally, the need to strengthen myself and come back stronger.