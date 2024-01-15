Shawn O’Malley vs. Marlon Chito Vera for cock title

Although the eccentric champion denies it, marlon Chito Vera He is the only person who has defeated sean o’malley in the octagon and it gave Ecuadorians the opportunity to live ufc 299: will fight the main battle, for which bantamweight title,

Vera, with a 23-8-1 record As a professional and a 31-year-old, he rose from events in South America to a nearly 10-year career in the UFC and now he faces his big chance in Miami.

O’Malley, with a record of 17-1-0 Barely tainted by a loss to Vera in August 2020, he won the title in August 2023 and doesn’t look to lose it in his first defense.

We will also be able to see the debut of UFC michael poison Pagewho will face the experienced kevin hollandAnd an interesting light co-main event in between dustin poirier And Benoit Saint-Denis,

When is UFC 299: Sean O’Malley vs. marlon Chito Correct? day and time

UFC 299 takes place here Saturday 9 March At the Kasia Center Stadium in Miami, United States. The action will begin at 8:00 PM ET, with the main card beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Day: Saturday 9 March

Saturday 9 March Initial: 19:00 CDMX | 20:00 ET USA & Ecuador | 22:00 AR | 2:00 ESP (Sunday)

19:00 CDMX | 20:00 ET USA & Ecuador | 22:00 AR | 2:00 ESP (Sunday) Main Billboard: 21:00 CDMX | 22:00 ET USA and Ecuador | 0:00 AR | 4:00 ESP (Sunday)

21:00 CDMX | 22:00 ET USA and Ecuador | 0:00 AR | 4:00 ESP (Sunday) Main battle (estimated time): 23:15 CDMX | 0:15 ET USA and Ecuador | 2:15 AR | 6:15 ESP (Sunday)

Where to watch UFC 299: Sean O’Malley vs. marlon Chito Correct? TV channels and streaming

TV Channel: Mexico: Fox Sports (initial), Fox Sports Premium Spain: , Ecuador: ESPN (early) Argentina: Fox Sports 2 (initial) USA: ESPN, ESPN Deportes and fubo (initial)

Online Streaming: Mexico: ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass Spain: Eurosport Player and UFC Fight Pass Ecuador: Star+ and UFC Fight Pass Argentina: Star+ and UFC Fight Pass USA: ESPN+ with PPV.



UFC 299 live: comments and results

vehicleRanked fourth in the bantamweight division, Song came back to fight against Yadong After a poor performance in the first round he ultimately won by unanimous decision 29–28, 29–28 and 29–28, which also included some knockdowns that were fundamental to his victory. The former champion broke the streak of three consecutive defeats.

The main card has started! Russian battle Petr Yan vs. Chinese Song YadongIn the same division as Vera and O’Malley, the action begins.

The initial battles are over Brutal knockout of Zelton Almeida by Curtis Blaydes Early in the second round after the Brazilian looked better in the first round.

messy barber She should have finally broken into the top 5 of the flyweight division with her recent win against Kaitlyn Cerminara: The 25-year-old American earned her sixth consecutive win against the veteran with a unanimous decision of 29-28, 30-27 and 30-27 . The 35-year-old is already challenging for the title, which is now in the hands of Alexa Grasso.

To Mateusz Gamrot We should focus on his seventh and third consecutive victory in the UFC: the lightweight division Pole defeated Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision 30-27, 29-28 and 29-28. For the Brazilian, it was his third collapse in his last four matches.

Winners also include Kyler Phillips and Phillip Lynn From UFC 299: The first won with a unanimous decision of 30-27 x3 over Pedro Munhoz and the second against Ion Cutelaba with three cards of 29-28.

first preliminary battle He has already left us with a controversial decision, a knockout and a submission.

joanne wood She defeated Maryna Moroz in the first fight with the scores of 29-28, 28-29 and 29-28 and then Assu Almabayev He did not drop a round in his unanimous decision victory over CJ Vergara.

Then robellis despaigne It took less than 20 seconds to defeat Josh Parisien and the Brazilian at heavyweight Michael Perera He defeated Michal Oleksiyzuk in one minute of the first round, earning his seventh consecutive win.

Welcome to Kasia Center Stadium! this is where it will happen ufc 299With a very Latin flavor and the expected competition. Sean O’Malley and Chito Vera For the bantamweight title.

All fights and results of UFC 299

Sean O’Malley (C) vs. marlon Chito Vera for UFC bantamweight title

Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit St. Denis; light weight

Kevin Holland Vs. Michael Page; welterweight

Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena; welterweight

petr yan Defeated Song Yadong via unanimous decision; bantamweight

