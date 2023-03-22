Shazam 2 actress could be DC’s new Wonder Woman?

Fans are campaigning for Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the new Wonder Woman of the DC Universe.

How is it also possible that the actors of the Shazam Family can be dismissed due to the reboot of the DC Universe and due to the failure of the sequence of Shazam!26-year-old Grace Caroline Currey, who is being praised for her performance as the so-called Mary Marvel of the comics in Shazam 2can be repurposed in another role in the new dcnauta franchise.

if the star Gal Gadot If Wonder Woman is really going to stop living, Grace would be a perfect choice to fill the vacancy of the most famous superheroine of all time.

Check out some comments from fans asking the actress (formerly called Grace Fulton) from the Shazam movies being the DCU’s new Wonder Woman:

“I don’t know if @JamesGunn intends to recast Wonder Woman and if the Shazam! will not continue, if it does, Grace Fulton would be a GREAT choice right?”

“Take Grace Fulton at least and boot Wonder Woman”

“Wouldn’t Grace Fulton who plays Mary Marvel be a good one to play the new Wonder Woman?”

“Anyway, he (James Gunn) better cast Grace Fulton as Wonder Woman.”

“Okay, I think Grace Fulton will make a great Wonder Woman”

Would you like to see Grace Caroline Currey/Grace Fulton as the big screen’s new Wonder Woman? Comment below in our comment block.

Currey’s Super-Mary and Gadot’s Wonder Woman can currently be seen in Shazam! Gods Furyshowing in cinemas across Brazil.

LEARN MORE ABOUT SHAZAM! GODS FURY

Officially titled Shazam! Gods Furythe second solo superhero Shazam movie, will see the Champion of Magic and the rest of the Shazam Family battling the Daughters of Atlas, villainous goddesses who claim DC’s magical familiars stole their powers.

Check out its official synopsis:

“Endowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow adopted children are still learning to juggle teenage life with adult superhero alter egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient goddesses, arrive on Earth in search of magic stolen from them long ago, Billy – aka Shazam – and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives and the future. fate of your world.”

The sequel features the returns of the actors Zachary Levy like Shazam, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Djimon Hounsou as Wizard Shazam, Adam Brody as Superhero Freddy, Ross Butler as the Superhero Eugene, DJ Cotrona as the Super-Hero Pedro, Meagan Good as the Super Hero Darla and Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, but now also playing her superhero version

The film will also star the actresses Helen Mirren (The Queen) as the villain Hespera, Lucy Liu (panthers) as the villainous Kalypso and Rachel Zegler (Love sublime love) like Athea.

The Wonder Woman Gal Gadot is also present in the plot. Her presence in the film should be related to the gods of Greek mythology, present in the plot, since the heroine’s universe has a direct connection with these entities (she is the daughter of Zeus, for example).

Directed again by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! Gods Fury promises to be bigger and better than the first adaptation of the famous DC wizard

Shazam 2 officially premiered in Brazilian theaters this past Thursday (16).

follow the dc legacy and learn everything about the dcnauta universe.

Take the opportunity to watch the trailer for the highly anticipated film The Flash



