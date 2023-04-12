Shazam 2 is the 3rd lowest-grossing DCEU in the US

Despite being an indisputable box office failure, Shazam 2 at least managed to surpass the billing of two other DCEU disasters, know which ones.

The second Shazam Family feature grossed minuscule $1.6 million in its fourth weekend on display, suffering a 66% drop. All of this compounded by the loss of almost 1250 theaters across the US and Canada – something that was to be expected given the film’s terrible performance and the fact that there were other, much more successful competitors in theaters.

Altogether, Gods Fury it has $56.5 million at the US box office. That’s an appalling total, but surprisingly above the bottom line of two other DC Extended Universe fiascoes: Wonder Woman 1984 ($46.8 million) and The Suicide Squad ($55.8 million).

It is worth remembering that the film starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine had its career hampered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Released at a particularly critical time in the public health crisis, December 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 opened in comparatively few theaters (2,151, over 2000 fewer than the first Wonder Woman in June 2017) and was seen in theaters only by a few who dared to defy the coronavirus – a large part of the audience opted to see it on HBO Max, where the feature had a simultaneous premiere.

Already The Suicide Squad was released in August 2021, a time when the pandemic was still hurting movies in theaters, but Hollywood was taking small steps towards recovery. Warner, however, at the time under the command of Jason Kilar, decided that it would be the perfect time to promote its new streaming service, HBO Max, launched in the US the previous year.

Because of this, it was decided that all of WB’s 2021 films would be released simultaneously on streaming and in theaters – a decision that hurt the box office careers of all of the studio’s films that year. For you to have an idea, Dune It is godzilla vs kong were the only Warner feature films of 2021 that made more than $ 100 million at the American box office, and even then they did not manage to enter the top 10 of that year.

That said, it is worth mentioning that, although Shazam 2 have exceeded MM84 It is squadron in the US, the Zachary Levi-starring action comedy still trails these two at the international box office ($71 million for Gods Fury versus $120 million for the sequel to Wonder Woman and US$ 111 million for the reboot from the villainous team) and global ($128 million versus $166 million and $167 million).

That is, even despite the pandemic and the simultaneous release on streaming (which, of course, allowed the features to be available via torrent anywhere on the planet with internet access), Wonder Woman 1984 It is The Suicide Squad still collected more globally than Shazam 2which had none of the problems faced by colleagues.

On the contrary, in the case of Gods Fury Warner did everything to make it a success. It gave a budget (US$ 125 million) bigger than the first film, moved the feature from December to March in order to escape the competition with Avatar: The Way of Water and thus ensure that it premiered on premium screens like IMAX, spent horrors on marketing, to the point of even giving spoiler from the cameo by Gal Gadot…

None of that had any effect. Shazam 2 was ignored in the US and even more so abroad, with a good part of the public opting to watch its competitors (Creed III, Panic VI, John Wick 4, Super Mario Broseven Dungeons & Dragons).

AND one flop of epic proportions and, unlike Wonder Woman 1984 It is The Suicide Squad, Shazam 2 can’t blame the streaming or the coronavirus.

