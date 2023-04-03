Shazam 2 Situation Doesn’t Improve and the Movie Keeps Dropping

Shazam 2 needed 3 weekends to collect what the first one achieved only in its debut, and it shouldn’t go much further than that.

In the US, the DC film grossed more $4.6 million on its third weekend, suffering a 51% drop compared to the previous one. This is a much bigger drop from that of its two, for lack of a better expression, predecessors in the Fawcett Comics trilogy in the DCEU. Shazam! It is black adam (33% each).

By the way, it is a fall more similar to that of films like The Man of Steel (50%), batman vs superman (54%), the two Suicide squad (52% for 2016 and 54% for 2021) and Justice League (59%) – all had very short careers after their openings, which seems to be the same fate as Gods Fury. By the way, the career of the first Shazam! was also short, but that was mostly due to competition with Avengers: Endgame (which debuted in its fourth week) than word of mouth, which is what hurt his DCEU counterparts.

Already Shazam! two it continues to sink thanks to a fatal combination of poor critical and public reception and the fact that there are simply too many other films whose reviews were far more positive in theaters right now. aside John Wick 4which remains a serious candidate for the highest-grossing film released in March, and the surprising newcomer Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels (check it out here), there’s also the boxing drama Creed III and the slasher Scream VI.

These last two, by the way, debuted longer than Shazam! two and still managed to stay ahead of the DC superhero in this past weekend’s ranking, which is yet another humiliation for the film and for Warner.

Outside the domestic market, the situation is also appalling. Are just $66 million in foreign markets, which gives you a global total of $119.5 million. This is below Creed III ($258 million), Panic VI ($148 million) and John Wick 4 ($245 million). And, to make matters worse, they are all adult movies, so even though they are the only option for young people Gods Fury yet it sank.

By the way, he it was the only option for young people. With Dungeons & Dragons already on display and Super Mario Bros opening next week, will be competition strong enough to sink Shazam! two for once.

Officially titled Shazam! Gods Furythe second solo superhero Shazam movie, will see the Champion of Magic and the rest of the Shazam Family battling the Daughters of Atlas, villainous goddesses who claim DC’s magical familiars stole their powers.

“Endowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow adopted children are still learning to juggle teenage life with adult superhero alter egos. But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient goddesses, arrive on Earth in search of magic stolen from them long ago, Billy – aka Shazam – and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives and the future. fate of your world.”

The sequel features the returns of the actors Zachary Levy like Shazam, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Djimon Hounsou as Wizard Shazam, Adam Brody as Superhero Freddy, Ross Butler as the Superhero Eugene, DJ Cotrona as the Super-Hero Pedro, Meagan Good as the Super Hero Darla and Grace Caroline Currey as Mary Bromfield, but now also playing her superhero version

The film will also star the actresses Helen Mirren (The Queen) as the villain Hespera, Lucy Liu (panthers) as the villainous Kalypso and Rachel Zegler (Love sublime love) like Athea.

The Wonder Woman Gal Gadot is also present in the plot. Her presence in the film should be related to the gods of Greek mythology, present in the plot, since the heroine’s universe has a direct connection with these entities (she is the daughter of Zeus, for example).

Directed again by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! Gods Fury promises to be bigger and better than the first adaptation of the famous DC wizard

Shazam 2 officially premiered in Brazilian theaters on March 16.

