Shazam! Fury of the Gods talk about special participation and the future of the franchise- Olhar Digital

In an interview with the American website The Hollywood Reporter, shortly after the premiere of Shazam! Gods Fury, screenwriters Henry Gayden and Chris Morgan were full of praise for each other and the film. The two talked about creative processes, working together, DC’s management change, the feature’s special participation and the future of the franchise.

In Brazil, Shazam! two premiered on March 16.

the sequence of Shazam! starts two years after its predecessor. Now, having discovered his powers and joined a family, Billy Batson (younger Asher Angel/Zachary Levi as an adult) deals with the issues of coming of age and reconciling his life with the superhero alter-ego. Together with their families, they are forced to face the goddesses daughters of Atlas, played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler, who came to Earth to recover their powers.

Co-written by Gayden and Morgan, the second film in the franchise continued the story of the comic book hero, and provided references and special moments for DC fans.

The writing process for Shazam!

As the screenwriters told in the interview, Henry Gayden was already part of the film’s team and Chris Morgan was invited by the production to collaborate with the text. Morgan says that the invitation was undeniable and that the screenwriter’s ability to connect to teenage experiences is wonderful.

I’m a huge fan of Henry’s writing. He has this kind of superpower of being able to play a teenage voice that I just don’t have access to. My teenage years were very difficult for me, so I just erased those years. But for some reason, (Henry) can get in there. He remembers the angst of growing up and all the little moments I kind of blocked out. He is able to bring it into the modern day with the movie and the characters. I’m kind of in awe of it. Chris Morgan

Together, Gayden and Morgan had the task of continuing to build the mythology of the film and the story, in addition to reconciling the development of all the heroes.

Henry Gayden says that he was always involved in productions with many characters and that, even when faced with smaller casts, he added personalities to enhance the story. In the end, he and the team always pared the script down to the essentials.

Chris Morgan, screenwriter of the Fast and Furious franchise, shared that initially his process consisted of writing great texts.

Over time, Morgan found a way to present his ideas to develop them: using sticky notes with keywords in the story of each character. Even Vin Diesel liked it!

The Shazam 2 Script (Spoiler Alert!!)

As for the mythology and plot of Shazam! Gods Furythe duo intended to show different perspectives and not create a recycled script. (Warning! From here, the post contains spoilers!!!!)

In the interview, Henry Gayden said he considered joining Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong) to Master Mind and make him the big bad.

This path, however, would not add to Billy’s story and the screenwriter decided to change.

With the new villains, Shazam! two presents three different perspectives: those who gained powers, those who lost and want revenge and those who found themselves trapped in the middle of it. For the duo, this path deepens the characters on screen.

References and special participation in Shazam! Gods Fury

During the interview, Henry Gayden tells that he wrote references to Fast and Furious in homage to Chris Morgan.

The family jokes got a new twist after the casting of Helen Mirren (who played Magdalene ‘Queenie’ Shaw in Fast).

The writers joked about a possible participation of Vin Diesel in shazam and said that the hero lives in the universe of the Fast and Furious franchise.

After Superman’s cameo from the shoulders down in the first film, the two said they were excited about Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman showing her face in the second, and they did the reveal to give the audience a moment of excitement.

DC Management Change and Shazam’s Future

Shazam! Gods Fury arrived shortly after the announcement of a management change at DC Comics, at the end of last year: James Gunn and Peter Safran took over as CEO of the company, an arm of Warner Bros.

The writers say that they found out about the internal movement with the public and that, despite liking the collaboration with Walter Hamada (former president of DC), they approved the new bosses.

For that future, Peter is an amazing producer, super collaborative and a really nice guy. He’s the type of guy that the best idea always wins, and I always want to bet on storytellers who take that approach. And then James Gunn, I mean come on. From Slither, and Guardians (of the Galaxy), and I have to say, I loved his Suicide Squad. Chris Morgan

As for the future of the franchise Shazam!, the second film showed Billy being recruited by the Justice Society of America. A next project, however, depends on the success of the film.

There are really informal conversations with all of us (about a sequel) but nothing definitive because the movie has to do really well and after that we can really commit to it. I think it just depends on the success of the film. But, you know, these kids aren’t getting any younger, so we’ll know sooner or later. Henry Gayden

In Brazil, Shazam has already earned more than R$ 7 million.

