She dies in a brutal way and sees from the sky her parents trying to find the killer on film.

A Look from Paradise is a 2009 American drama film directed by peter jackson and based on the novel “The Lovely Bones” in alice sebold.

The film follows the story of Susie Salmon, a 14-year-old girl who is brutally murdered and watches from the sky as her family copes with the tragedy and tries to find the killer.

The cast is led by Saoirse Ronan like Susie, with mark Wahlberg It is Rachel weisz playing his devastated parents. Stanley Tucci plays the killer, a seemingly friendly neighbor of the family.

The film was nominated for several awards, including the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Tucci.

The moving story of A Look from Paradise was acclaimed by critics and audiences. The film was praised for its direction, cinematography and cast performances, particularly that of Ronan, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance.

However, some critics found the film to be somewhat simplistic in its approach to death and grief.

In summary, A Look from Paradise is an emotional film that explores the pain of loss and the power of love and family connection. It is a film that is moving and emotional, even with its simple approach, and is a testament to the strength of humanity and the power of love in the face of tragedy.

A Look from Paradise is available on Paramount+.

See the trailer: