She is 23 years old and became a model: meet the daughter of actor Johnny Depp









Actor Johnny Depp has become one of the most successful movie stars. Known for playing the Captain Jack Sparrow in the franchise “Pirates of the Caribbean”, he also appeared in the cast of several other classics such as “Don Juan DeMarco”, “The Legend of the Headless Horseman” and “Edward Scissorhands”.

The son of an engineer, he moved with his family to Florida at age 13. His parents separated, which in a way affected his life a lot. Depp got a guitar and started to like the instrument.

As a teenager, he decided he wanted to become a professional guitarist. At age 16, he formed his first group called “The Flames”. Prior to his arrival in Los Angeles in 1983, he met Lori Anne Allison and they were married.

Lori was Nicolas Cage’s friend, responsible for landing her first role in “A Nightmare on Elm Street”. Johnny became great friends with Cage, who helped him a lot during the early part of his career.

The actor became one of the greatest symbols of the 90s, being elected by People magazine the sexiest man in the world twice. He was married to Lori Anne Allison between the years 1983 and 1985. He married actress Amber Heard between the years 2015 to 2017.

Their separation turned into a huge controversy and both ended up in court. Johnny is the father of two children named Lily-Rose Depp and John “Jack” Christopher Depp III. Lily is currently 23 years old.

She is a French-American actress and model. Her film debut was in the film “Tusk by Kevin Smith”, released in 2014. On Instagram, the young woman shares photo essays and shows some of her work.

