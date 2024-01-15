“She knows how her father would react”: Kanye West’s girlfriend Bianca Sensori avoids presentations in Australia with her father

The relationship between Kanye West and Bianca Sensori is not on the radar of the press: “scandalous photos”, “naked under the apron”, “married in secret”,….

After his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the rapper has not been forgotten, especially with his new conquest. With his latest release, Bianca Censori, Kanye West seems to be reliving a second youth. Although they may have married in secret, now it’s time for the couple to be introduced.

However, for Bianca Sensori, this step is probably too difficult for the sulfurous couple to take. “Kanye West has been invited to Australia, but Bianca doesn’t want to go because she knows how her father will react. leo (his father) Wants to sit with his son-in-law and does not intend to intimidate.The source told the Daily Mail.

The young woman’s father may have asked his daughter to return to Australia to meet her beloved. Father would like to talk to him immediately. Furthermore, Leo will be disappointed in his wife because she failed to stop their daughter from getting over the bad influence the rapper had on her.

Despite mother’s trip to the United States, Bianca Censori did not calm her enthusiasm. Bianca once again opted for a provocative look, although it was nothing compared to other outfits she has worn in the past.