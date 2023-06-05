She mainly performs in the US, but Taylor Swift promises more international shows

The superstar was once mainly popular in the United States, but in recent years he has taken the world by storm. Yet most concerts still take place in the US.

But that is changing now. Swift, 33, has added the first international concert to her tour. For now, the shows are in Mexico, Argentina and Brazil, but the American singer took to social media to promise to announce ‘many more’ dates abroad soon. In Mexico it concerns 3 demonstrations that will take place already in August. Two concerts are planned each time for Argentina and Brazil, but only at the end of the year.

Taylor started it in March era travel, His first tour in five years. He has also visited our country very little. After a concert in 2011, a new performance was finally announced after 9 years at the Werchter Boutique in the summer of 2020. But that performance was certainly canceled by the Corona wave. Since her current US tour runs from March to August, it didn’t seem fitting to perform in our country again this year. Maybe next year will be better at the end.

As calculated by American business magazine forbes Is she currently the highest grossing female artist. His most recently released album was already at number one in several countries.