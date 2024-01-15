She seemed like a traveling influencer, but she was accused of sending millions of dollars worth of materials to Russia to build missiles

Influencer Kristina Puzyareva is accused of sending materials to Russia to make war weapons – Credit: @Instagram/Kristina Puzyareva

Rio de Janeiro.- kristina puzyrevaA Young Russian-Canadian Influencer who shares photos of travel, fashion and her daily routine on Instagram, was accused by a North American judge of taking part in a scheme Millions of dollars worth of electronic material sent from the United States to Russia for use in missiles and drones Ukrainian war.

“Kristina Puzyareva and her co-defendants He allegedly bought and sent millions of dollars in US-origin electronics to support the Kremlin In its continued attacks against Ukraine. He had a direct connection with the money laundering conspiracy 298 shipments of technology bound to Russian battlefields, worth $7 millionErin Keegan, special agent in charge of the investigation, said in a Justice Department news release.

Puzyreva, who lives in Montreal, now facing 20 years in jail. She was also accused along with her husband Nikolay Goltsev37 years, and Salimadzon Nasridinov52, with dual Russian-Tajik citizenship.

The pair were arrested late last year during a trip to meet Nasriddinov at a Manhattan hotel. About $20,000 was seized from them.

Nasreddinov, a Russian-Tajik citizen, was arrested in Brooklyn, New York, according to prosecutors in the case. Thousands of semiconductors and other electronic devices in your home.

In front of a federal court in Brooklyn, Puzyreva pleaded guilty on February 12. “Conspiracy to launder money for his role in a billion-dollar scheme to ship unnamed aerial vehicles (UAVs) and components used in guided missile systems and other weapons to sanctioned entities in Russia”“, the Justice Department report details.

“Components shipped in violation of sanctions and export control laws were later found to be Russian weapons platform and signals intelligence equipment on the battlefield in Ukraine“, he adds.

Continue reading story

According to the Justice Department report, Puzyreva and her husband traveled from Canada several times to meet with her co-defendant Nasrudinov in Brooklyn. during those trips He used “multiple bank accounts for financial transactions related to the scheme”.

“He now faces punishment in a US prison for his actions. as we get closer The second anniversary of Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine (…) Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said, “The Justice Department will continue to use all available legal tools and authorities to hold accountable those who supplied critical American technology to the Russian war machine.”

“The Department of Justice is committed to Deprive Moscow of the resources it needs to prosecute its unjust invasion of Ukraine, and we will hold covert supporters and profiteers accountable. Which violates US law to incite Russian aggression,” said Matthew G., Deputy Attorney General of the Justice Department’s National Security Division. Olsen said.

The case is one of several coordinated through the U.S. Justice Department’s Kleptocapture Task Force, which was created to implement sanctions, export restrictions and other measures in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022.

Reuters Agency and Newspaper hey globe/gda