she shows off her toned body

Faced with such a publication, we would almost lose our French… On January 20, 2024, Jennifer Lopez shared a photo that left no one indifferent on the web. And for good reason… In this photo published on Instagram, we find Jennifer Lopez more dazzling than ever in sexy lingerie.

Symbol of temptation?

In this picture, the actress, singer, businesswoman is wearing a red colored bra and panty in a lingerie set. She also wears a silk bath robe of the same colour. An outfit that suits her perfectly and shows her dream figure. Of course, Jennifer Lopez reminds us that Valentine’s Day is approaching and the month of February will be dedicated to love. A look in collaboration with lingerie brand Intimissimi for which she is an inspiration. A photo that was a hit as it was liked by more than 400,000 people in just a few hours.

Jennifer Lopez: an inspirational woman

This is not the first time that Jennifer Lopez has wowed us with a lingerie look. On October 18, the star turned heads as she posed in fine lingerie with a suspender belt. This look has been approved by approximately 1.2 million people. Most recently, on January 10, 2024, Jennifer Lopez shared (…)

