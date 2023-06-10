‘She wants to talk about even the smallest bumps’



‘It’s a good thing that Femmetje and I meet at least twice a week during our morning walk in Amsterdam. Otherwise I won’t be able to track down what it is. I always laugh when she talks about some other new project. A few years ago she decided to train as a coach, at the same time write a book, and also have her own company and a renovation. When he suddenly became ill one night, the doctor called said: “Are you maybe a little busy?” The fact that she manages to make nine out of ten plans come true is a strong point, but also a disadvantage.’

family history Fammetje de Wind (1973) is the eldest daughter of textile merchant Jacob de Wind (1921–2010) and Connie Banning (1933), former editor-in-chief of Nipmode. Sister Florje (1975) is a psychologist and investor, half-sister Jessie (1953) was an organizational sociologist. According to Femmetje, the atmosphere at home was warm, comfortable and open, but it was also dominated by the trauma of his father’s war. With husband Mark Seibert (1972, internist-intensivist), Femmetje has daughters Golda (2007) and Aviva (2009). Her family is also warm, open and hospitable. “Mark and I fight sometimes, but we teach kids that you can overcome obstacles as long as you start the conversation.” The book ‘A Family and a Greek God’ was recently published, written by Femmetje together with Ronald Giffart. Judith Lingmann (1975) is the daughter of nuclear physicist Eddy Lingmann (1937–2015) and former KLM flight attendant Henriette van der Pijl (1937). Brothers Ernst-Jan (1973) work at the airworks. Judith’s ‘gift daughter’ is Plün (1998, editor-in-chief) through husband Henk Brink (1965, criminal lawyer).

‘When Fammetje came into my class at the Hervormde Lyceum Zuid in Amsterdam at the age of fifteen, she immediately made an impression. She was an imposing presence, beautiful and powerful, with an outspoken opinion. Our friendship began during a trip to Rome in the same school year, with a small group of classmates who, like us, had pre-university education with Latin. Femmetze sprained her ankle and she really supported me the whole week. Florence Nightingale He called me. I liked and loved him, and since then we lived together. We encouraged each other, were involved in the school newspaper together, read a lot and lent each other our favorite books.’

‘The fact that Femmetje is Jewish really appealed to me. Also because I recognized something in this: Her father survived the Holocaust as a young adult, while my father’s parents were in the Resistance and saved many Jewish people, mainly children. How much the war shaped my father is evident in the fact that I was named after the first child who hid with him. Many Jewish friends and acquaintances visited us, so I immediately felt at home with Femmetje. Soon I more or less joined the family. Her father used to say, ‘Judith’s a little bent.’

‘She’s willing to talk over even the smallest bumps in our virtually smooth relationship. While I think: let it go!’

‘It has to do with our background that we are very similar at heart. We both have a strong sense of justice, care about people in society who deserve protection, and can be concerned about our tendency to constantly judge others, especially negatively. Can it be a little more positive please? During our walks, our motto is “seeing is greeting”, so we say good morning to everyone we meet. As if we two are crazy, but it makes the world a little more pleasant.’

‘Fametje is a public figure, I worry about that sometimes. Also because she speaks from her Jewish identity and does not stop at polarizing discussions of anti-Semitism or the Middle East. In this day and age if you say something that people don’t like it’s easy to bang your head. However, I also find his courage inspiring. I prefer to avoid conflicts, I keep my mouth shut. She really helps me on that front. When I talk about something that’s bothering me during my morning walk, she wonders how best to speak. Very nice, only she insists on smoothing out even the smallest bumps in our almost smooth relationship. While I think: let it go!’





‘I had to defend Femetje from people who thought she was different, or maybe even arrogant. Then you really have no idea. Certainly his presence and success is huge, so I guess there’s a little bit of jealousy involved. Which is not new by the way. In our teens, if we wanted to have drinks at a cafe after a movie, I often saw the dirty faces of the women in his direction upon entering. He took the fine, but as I was avoiding the struggle, I immediately said: ‘Come on, let’s go!’

‘Meanwhile, FemmetJ is the best friend I could wish for. I am and have been with her as, for example, when in her twenties, she began to struggle with the fears and depressions she had unconsciously picked up as a second-generation victim. And I’ve always loved taking care of their daughters, often staying up all night and baking tons of pancakes. But the way he helped my husband and me out of the fire at the beginning of the Corona period is unique. We were in Bali and could not go home as his daughter was quarantined there. Fametje moved his entire family, including the cats, to his small farm outside Amsterdam so that we could move into his house.’

‘When another friend ended the friendship, Femmetje assured me: ‘I’m never leaving!’

‘She supported me a lot when I wasn’t doing so well, even though she was very busy with her work and two young kids. Another friend ended the friendship. It came so unexpectedly that I panicked and thought: soon you will leave me too. But Femmetze assures me: “I will never go!”’

“I am looking forward to her Jewish wedding with Mark next summer. It felt so good to officially tell her how much I love her. She recently told me that she is thinking of entering the legal profession. As the child of a survivor, she longs for a meaningful life. Will you see that she succeeds again.’

woman about judith ‘Judith is extremely sweet and social, a real connector. The security I feel with her was heightened when, as a young adult, I saw her grandparents’ Yad Vashem award in their home. My father’s human judgment yardstick was, “Can you hide in there?” I will not hesitate with Judith.’ “I love him, but sometimes, when things are bothering me, he’s so quick to put a positive spin on it: Done! While I want to analyze them to the bone. To the other who Like, she gets along with him more easily than I do. For example, her husband likes to cook, so now she does too, even though you’ve never seen her in the kitchen before.’ ‘We share our interests in running, yoga and meditation, and we are both socially connected. Although he is extremely polite and low-key. She herself will never tell the public that in her work she has contacts with such world stars as George Clooney, Bill Clinton or Brad Pitt. So that’s what I’ll do now.’

