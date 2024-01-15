She was CNN’s Colombian Krupcia Ellis, whose death left Latin journalism in mourning

International network on the afternoon of 14th February cnn The death of journalist Krupscia Ellis was announced, who had dedicated herself for more than 15 years to being one of the media’s correspondents in Latin America and Mexico City.

The message she issued was, “A woman who was our colleague and, even more, our friend. A woman who never talked about herself, but whom millions will remember for talking about the lives of Latin Americans ” CNN.

After his death, there has been increased Colombian intrigue about his life and his work as a journalist.

Who was Krupski Alice?

Krupskia Ellis was born in Cali, But he moved with his family to Nicaragua, the city where he studied at the Central American University of Nicaragua and graduated as a journalist.

After graduation, the woman began her career as a freelance reporter, later becoming a correspondent for the network. NBC News Channel and Univision In Nicaragua.



After your hard work, Alice honored and recognized with an EmmyOne of the most important awards on television.

moreover, Won an award from the Nicaraguan Union of Journalists For coverage of Hurricane Mitch as it passed through Central America.

Later, the journalist joined the international network cnn In 2006, to work as a correspondent in Mexico. In this medium he had the privilege of focusing on coverage and reports based on insecurity and drug trafficking in Michoacán, Ciudad Juárez and Tijuana.

“The coup in Honduras, in which cnn en Español was the first international media to broadcast the first reactions live,” the media said, adding that it was one of its most famous coverage.

Her passing through this series brought her recognition once again Coverage he did in 2017The date when Mexico was shaken by a strong earthquake, which led to another Emmy Award.

Additionally, he also covered important news events in Central America, such as “several presidential elections, as well as natural disasters and has produced content for health, family and economic reports,” he said. CNN.

Ellis was regarded not only ‘as a reporter and journalist, but as a colleague and friend’.

Off camera, those of us who worked with her know that she cried and her tears and anger came to the fore when she had to report on the harsh reality of women in our field.

cnn told that he will remember Ali not only as a reporter and journalist, but also as a colleague and friend

Chanel retained the sound of ‘Crupps’, as her friends and loved ones called her, even after she passed away. It will be recorded among those who saw it and heard more than 1,000 reports of it. “His storytelling skills became unforgettable stories.”

He insisted, “No matter how difficult the reality around her was, she never cried on camera.” cnn,

However, friends of the journalist said that “off the camera, those of us who worked with her know that she cried and shed tears when it was necessary to report the harsh reality facing women in our field. And outrage came to the fore.”

,Describing human battles of the everyday, but also the extraordinary“Krupskaya always knew how to bring the audience closer to, as she said, giving voice to those who have no voice, to silenced journalists, to abused women, to victims of nature and other people’s cruelty,” he This is how we remember him.,

Latest News Editorial

*With information from EFE

