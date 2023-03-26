Shelley Duvall explains disappearance from Hollywood and talks about returning after 20 years

Shelley Duvall, famous for playing Wendy in “The Shining” (1980), stopped acting in 2002 and disappeared from Hollywood. Now, aged 73, the actress is back in the movies. But in the end, what happened to duvall?

In an interview with People, the actress of classics such as “Three Women” (1977) and “Popeye” (1980) looked back on her life and spoke about her retirement and reason for returning to the film industry. According to her, film offerings began to decline in the 1990s.

However, the decision to move away from cinema came when her brother was diagnosed with spinal cancer and she decided to move to Texas. “It’s the longest sabbatical I’ve ever taken“, said the actress, “but it was for really important reasons — to get in touch with my family again“, he stated.

Now, duvall prepares to return to the movies in “The Forest Hills”, indie horror directed by Scott Goldberg. With a premiere date set for March 11 in the United States, goldberg says that he invited the actress to be a supporting actor in the feature last year.

Shelley is a Hollywood icon. I’m happy that she has the opportunity to show that she still has talent.

About the new opportunity to return to the cinemas, duvall says she is excited. “Acting again – it’s a lot of fun. It enriches your life“, he said. “(Jessica Tandy) won an Oscar when she was 80. I can still win“, he said between laughs.

