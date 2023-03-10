Shingeki no Kyojin is coming to Fortnite soon — Kudasai

Fortnite has been preparing for its big update of the “Chapter 4 – Season 2“, and now the time has officially come to welcome everyone to MEGA city. In addition to a ton of new features both in terms of gameplay and aesthetics, this particular season will include eren yeager of shingeki no kyojin (Attack on Titan). You can get a taste of what’s available now and what’s to come in new cinematic and gameplay trailers, and get a closer look at Eren in the latest promotional artwork.

You can also take a look at the promotional videos that already shows Eren Yeager on screen:





Finally, it is mentioned in the press release that the collaboration with shingeki no kyojin to get to eren yeager it will be available later in this second season of the video game.

Synopsis of Shingeki no Kyojin

Centuries ago, humanity was slaughtered to near extinction by monstrous humanoid creatures called Titans, forcing humans to hide in fear behind massive concentric walls. What makes these giants truly terrifying is that their taste for human flesh is born not out of hunger, but out of what appears to be pleasure. To ensure their survival, the remnants of humanity began living within defensive barriers, resulting in a hundred years without a single Titan encounter. However, that fragile calm is soon shattered when a colossal titan breaks through the supposedly impregnable outer wall, reigniting the fight for survival against the man-eating abominations.

After witnessing horrific personal loss at the hands of the invading creatures, Eren Yeager dedicates his life to their eradication by enlisting in the Scouting Corps, an elite military unit that fights the ruthless humanoids outside the protection of the walls. Eren, his adoptive sister Mikasa Ackerman, and his childhood friend Armin Arlert join the brutal war against the Titans and race to discover a way to defeat them before the last walls are opened.

Fountain: Official site

© 2023, Epic Games, Inc.