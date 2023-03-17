Shiny Galar Slowpoke Debuts on March 2023 Community Day

Slowpoke is famous for its naps, but that won’t stop Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke from being the lazy stars of the new Community Day, taking place on March 18, 2023, from 2 pm to 5 pm in your local time. Both Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke will be appearing more frequently in the wild, with the Shiny Galarian Slowpoke making its highly anticipated debut in Pokémon GO. If you evolve Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke during the event, or up to five hours afterward, its evolution (Slowbro, Galarian Slowbro, Slowking, or Galarian Slowking) will know the charged attack Surf.

And speaking of evolutions, Galar Slowpoke will be trying things a little differently during the event. Typically, evolving Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro requires Trainers to catch 30 Poison-type Pokémon while partnered with Galarian Slowpoke. But, on March 18 from 2 pm to 10 pm, Trainers will need to capture 30 Psychic-type Pokémon instead, having his Galarian Slowpoke as a partner. (To evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowking you can follow the usual evolution method.)

With the following bonuses during the event, it will be hard to wake up if you end up missing out.

Triple XP for catching Pokémon

Double Candy for catching Pokémon

Double the chance for Trainers level 31 or higher to receive Candy ++ for catching Pokémon

Bait Modules activated during the event will last for three hours

Incense (except daily Adventure Incense) that activates during the event will last for three hours

One additional special exchange, up to a maximum of two daily, between 2 pm and 10 pm

Trades will require half Stardust between 2pm and 10pm

You can take your time to complete the Community Day Special Research story “Field Notes: Slow and Clumsy”, which is available in the in-game shop for 1 USD (or the equivalent amount in your local currency). Also, keep in mind that Trainers will be able to buy tickets for any of their friends with whom they have reached the level of great friendship or higher. To gift a ticket, tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button.

Make the most of Community Day with the Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke Tier 4 Raids from 5pm to 10pm. Successfully completing one of these raids will spawn more Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke in the area for 30 minutes. These Tier 4 raids cannot be accessed with Remote Raid Passes; it will only be accessible with Raid Passes or Premium Battle Passes.

Take it easy this Community Day, Trainers!