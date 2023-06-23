Shmiren around the Titanic sub at Stemcafe

Laughing at pain, is it still allowed?

Yes, it’s still allowed because that #OceanGate Xenosdobber is a floating Darwin Award, but has sunk deeper. Five people have run out of air. Or possibly before the Pringlesbus exploded, because debris has been found. Failed attempt to board the Titanic? Was the horse in the waterway oh no wait, different story? Does anyone – besides us – still wonder about those 500 sunken drums off the Greek coast? Below is what our online jukebox found today ehm.. (the short clip is without commercials, no thanks). Anyway, on the internet you know one thing for sure: You can’t sink deep enough or the band will keep playing forever.

probably exploded before

Social

Social

simpson did

diptych (1)

diptych (2)

FOIE, MSM!

deep sea

Lego!

Social

wheelchair underwater diving
in the next fucking level by u/iamayeshaerotica

Social

The broken diving bell was already being flagged as a disaster

Social

