Shohei Ohtani and Yamamoto will face each other in spring training

Los Angeles Dodgers He created history in this winter market. Money is no problem for this organization and they made that clear when they signed two Japanese stars shohei ohtani And yoshinobu yamamoto,

Both players had already had their first practices this spring. in the matter of shohei ohtaniHe missed 10 balls in his batting session. While Yamamoto stole the show with a true display of control in his first bullpen appearance.

Shohei Ohtani and Yamamoto will face each other in Dodgers practice

According to reports bob nightingaleThe two stars will face each other in batting practice on their X account from USA TODAY Los Angeles Dodgers this afternoon. The price of this face-off is $1,025 million. let’s remember this shohei ohtani He signed for 700 million and 10 years, while Yamamoto signed for 325 million and 12 years.

In addition to this information, nightingale published that it is expected shohei ohtani Play your first spring training game in the next 10 days. For his part, Yamamoto will make his Dodgers debut in about five days.

much is expected Ohtani And although he may not be used as a pitcher until 2024 due to his recent surgery tommy johnHis offensive contribution should be very significant, considering that over the last three seasons he has hit a total of 124 home runs and 290 RBI for an average of 45 home runs and 105 RBI per 162 games.

At the end, yoshinobu yamamoto He left with a record of 70–29 with an ERA of 1.82. He had 922 strikeouts in 897 innings over the course of seven years. oryx buffalo of Nippon Professional Baseball. During that time he won the Sawamura Award as Japan’s best pitcher three times.