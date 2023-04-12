Shooting of “The Brutalist” begins three years late – Film News

Brady Corbet’s new film chronicles the life of an architect who moves to the US after World War II.

Announced in 2020, “The Brutalist” had Joel Edgerton, Marion Cotillard and Mark Rylance in the cast. Between the pandemic’s forced shutdowns, the project disappeared from the radar.

After three years, it will finally be shot with other actors. Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones, Guy Pearce and Joe Alwyn now head the list of names that will mark 30 years in the life of architect László Toth, a Holocaust survivor who moves to the US with his family.

It will be the third feature film by Brady Corbet, who started out as an actor and made his debut behind the camera with “The Childhood of a Leader”, winner of the award for best director in the Orizonti and Lion of the Future section in Venice. He returned to the Italian festival, but already in the main competition, with his second film, “Vox Lux”, starring Natalie Portman,

“The Brutalist” follows Toth’s twisted journey to settle down with his wife, Erszebet, in postwar America. At first, László puts up with poverty and indignity, but his genius as an architect is soon recognized by a mysterious, charming-looking tycoon, Harrison Lee Van Buren.

Van Buren offers them the American dream on a silver platter, by commissioning the design of a large modernist monument destined to shape the country’s landscape. It will be the most ambitious project of Toth’s career and will transport László and Erzsébet to monumental heights and devastating extremes.

A chronicle of the artist’s uncompromising vision and the construction of a country by a generation of immigrants, “O Brutalista” is also the love story of a couple who have to fight against the dark influence of the patron who threatens to destroy everything they have achieved.