Shooting Stars: The LeBron James Story, Watch the Trailer

The fans of Lebron James You can already enjoy your first biographical film that will premiere at Peacock on June 2, it is Shooting Stars.

Set in the ’90s, the film stars Marquis “Mookie” Cook as a young LeBron James, with Caleb McLaughlin as stranger thingsAvery S. Wills Jr. and Khalil Everage as James’s childhood friends.

Shooting Stars | First Look | Peacock-Original

Based on The LeBron James book of the same nameco-written by the original author of Friday Night LightsBuzz Bissinger Shooting Stars looks at James’ origin story as a child prodigy and that of his equally talented best friends, who teamed up to become the #1 high school basketball team in the country.

LeBron James’ career is one of the most successful and admired in basketball history. Since he made his NBA debut in 2003 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James has won four league titles, four Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, four Finals MVPs and 17 All-Star selections. In addition, he has been the NBA’s leading scorer on one occasion and the leader in assists on another.

James is considered one of the greatest players of all time for his versatility, leadership and impact on the game. At 37 years old, he continues to be a dominant force on the court and a benchmark for the new generations.

